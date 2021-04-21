Capital One Financial Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

