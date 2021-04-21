Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Capital Southwest comprises about 3.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 4.14% of Capital Southwest worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $466.10 million, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

