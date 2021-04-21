Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,270.90. 20,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,873.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.