Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,043,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,644 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 4.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $138,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.64. 207,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

