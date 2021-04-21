Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $240,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 89,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

