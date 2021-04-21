Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of D traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,005.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

