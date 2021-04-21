Cappasity Price Hits $0.0153 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $578,500.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00067745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00675864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.34 or 0.07296385 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

