Cardinal Capital Management Makes New $630,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,686,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.