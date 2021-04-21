Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.27

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.27 and traded as high as C$2.44. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 301,084 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

