CargoX (CXO) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $44.80 million and $283,746.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00094853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00648398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.