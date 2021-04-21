Carlisle Companies (CSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSL opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $177.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

