Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $647.64 million, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

