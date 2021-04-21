Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Plans GBX 1.18 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CARR opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Carr’s Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.51.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

