Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $2,745,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.58. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

