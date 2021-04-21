Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $2,745,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.58. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.56 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit