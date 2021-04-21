Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of CAS opened at C$15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.74 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

