Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

