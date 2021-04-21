Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Shares of CAT opened at $227.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average of $192.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

