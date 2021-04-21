ChainX (PCX) Trading Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. ChainX has a market cap of $82.61 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $10.70 or 0.00019915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00275750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.01030106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00656249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.08 or 0.99486588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

