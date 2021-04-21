Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 216,873 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 216,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LU. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

LU opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

