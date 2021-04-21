Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,090 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Momo worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

