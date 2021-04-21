Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLP stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

