Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth $216,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Ontrak stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

