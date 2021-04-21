Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 86.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $652.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

