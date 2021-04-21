ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $35,682.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00275608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.06 or 0.01033892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00672975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.66 or 0.99866520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.