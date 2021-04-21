Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 214,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 44.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 122,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

