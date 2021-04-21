CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS remained flat at $$5.03 on Wednesday. 444,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $30.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

