CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $14.25

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

