CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to $14.25

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit