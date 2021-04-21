CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

JWEL stock opened at C$38.96 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$30.10 and a 12-month high of C$46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

