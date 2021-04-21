Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

Shares of XEC opened at $59.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

