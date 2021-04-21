Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$12.31. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 421,715 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

