Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.05 and traded as high as C$12.31. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 421,715 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

