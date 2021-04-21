Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. 231,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.