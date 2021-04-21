Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $21.50

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,020,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,584. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

