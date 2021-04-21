Citigroup Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $80.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACM. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.