Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 232.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citizens were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. Citizens Holding has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

