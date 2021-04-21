Clarus Group Inc. Invests $103,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.19 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

