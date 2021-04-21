Clarus Group Inc. Invests $105,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

