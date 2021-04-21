Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $207.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.40 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $173.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $923.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $938.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 3,889,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

