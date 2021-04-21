Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Down 0.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$127.50 and last traded at C$128.42. 17,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.04.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.