Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYH opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.12.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

