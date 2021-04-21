Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CYH opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.12.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
