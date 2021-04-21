Comparing GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GeneLink alerts:

This table compares GeneLink and Fulgent Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 73.88 -$410,000.00 $0.02 4,145.50

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GeneLink and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than GeneLink.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats GeneLink on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves insurance, hospitals, and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home COVID-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.