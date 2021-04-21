Comparing TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.28% 9.55% 0.96% Bridgewater Bancshares 26.20% 12.13% 1.21%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 3.38 $57.84 million $0.60 12.30 Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 4.10 $31.40 million $1.05 14.92

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.92%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 148 banking offices and 164 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.