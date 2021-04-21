CONMED Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for CONMED in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.94.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE CNMD opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. CONMED has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in CONMED by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,368,000.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

