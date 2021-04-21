ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

COP stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

