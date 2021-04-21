Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,191.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

