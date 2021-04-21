Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,191.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
