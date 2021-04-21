Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Constellium has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.