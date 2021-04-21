Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CSTM opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Constellium has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 2.58.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
