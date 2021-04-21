Contrasting Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 4 7 0 2.64 Sumco 0 3 2 1 2.67

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Sumco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51% Sumco 8.68% 7.32% 4.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.82 $159.50 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.75 billion 2.66 $302.23 million $2.01 25.00

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Sumco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

