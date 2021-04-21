Contrasting Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Newmont’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont $9.74 billion 5.41 $2.81 billion $1.32 49.88

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Theta Gold Mines and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 4 9 0 2.69

Newmont has a consensus target price of $72.91, indicating a potential upside of 10.74%. Given Newmont’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Newmont 23.19% 7.37% 4.22%

Summary

Newmont beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.