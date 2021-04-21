Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.