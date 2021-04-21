Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,174,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit