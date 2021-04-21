CONX Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 28th

CONX’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. CONX had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. CONX has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth $48,645,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,675,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,167,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,945,000.

About CONX

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

