Cordant Inc. Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Ubiquiti comprises about 2.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.83. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.06. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.28 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.